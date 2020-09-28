Fans plant trees celebrating BTS leader RM’s birthday

N. Korea Apologizes for Fatal Shooting of S. Korean Official on West Sea
2020-09-27
2020-09-28
A second fan-made forest named after RM, the leader of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, has opened in Seoul.
"RM Forest No. 2," is located on the Ichon side of Han River Park, and was created by fans to celebrate the singer’s 26th birthday.
RM's fans donated a total of 20 million won (US$17,000) for the project this year. Last year, RM’s fans built "RM Forest No. 1" at the Han River Park in Jamsil to mark the star’s 25th birthday.
2020-09-27
2020-09-28
2020-09-28
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >