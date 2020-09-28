Fans plant trees celebrating BTS leader RM’s birthday

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

A second fan-made forest named after RM, the leader of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, has opened in Seoul.



"RM Forest No. 2," is located on the Ichon side of Han River Park, and was created by fans to celebrate the singer’s 26th birthday.

RM's fans donated a total of 20 million won (US$17,000) for the project this year. Last year, RM’s fans built "RM Forest No. 1" at the Han River Park in Jamsil to mark the star’s 25th birthday.