I focused on my drawing to forget what happened on the way to school. I shouldn’t miss the sunlight at 9:20 in the morning. Because the light from 9:20 to 9:50 made the edges of shapes transparent, I tried to paint that moment when objects slowly faded out to transparency.





등굣길을 잊기 위해 나는 그림에 집중했다.

오전 9시 20분의 빛을 놓치면 안 되었다.

9시 20분에서 50분까지의 빛은

형태의 가장자리를 넓고 투명하게 만드는데,

서서히 엷어졌다가 투명해지는 그 지점을

자연스럽게 그려내는 것이 목표였다.









Its main character and narrator is a high school student named Ji-soo. Her favorite pastime was translating her surroundings into paintings









Interview by SNU Korea literature professor Bang Min-ho

She is in her puberty, which tends to make her quite sensitive to the objects in her surroundings. She tends to observe other people very carefully and has the insight to see through them. I think she draws in order to not reveal what she has seen. Ji-soo is special in that her drawings do not just copy the appearance of objects but









That day, I started drawing lines slowly. Several strokes produced snowy shadows and weary lines.





I piled up the lines from the bottom of the paper to the top. It felt like collecting lines to build layers and planes. Amazingly, some lines were plump and pale, while some resembled open arms.





My classmates wondered what the drawing was about.





“Why do you draw only lines? That’s for beginners.”





I answered that I wanted to give this collection of lines to someone. I hope somebody understood.





나는 아주 천천히 선을 그어 그림을 그렸다.

여러 번 덧대어 긋자 눈을 맞은 듯 음영이 지고

한숨이 나오는 선들이 생겨났다.





나는 그림의 바닥부터 맨위까지 선이 쌓이게 놓아두었다.

결이 되고 면이 되도록 빈 종이에 선을 모으는 기분이었다.

신기하게도 어떤 선은 포동하고 뽀얀 빛을 지녔다.

손끝부터 어깨를 지나 반대편 손끝까지인 것처럼

어떤 것은 벌린 팔을 닮아 보였다.





우리반 아이들은 그림을 보고 의아해했다.

너 왜 선긋기 해? 미술 처음 하는 사람이나 하는 거잖아?

나는 이렇게 가득 모아서 주고 싶은 사람이 있다고 대답했다.

누군가 알아들었을지 모르는 일이었다.









Lee Eun-hee

: Debuted in 2015 by winning the Seoul Shimun’s spring writing contest.

Won the short story category of the Segye Ilbo’s spring writing contest with “Drawing a Line” in 2015