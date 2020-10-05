BTS’ ‘DNA’ hits 1.1 bln YouTube views

N. Korea Apologizes for Fatal Shooting of S. Korean Official on West Sea
The music video for “DNA” has become BTS’ first music video to reach over 1.1 billion views.
The MV reached the milestone on Oct. 5 after being released in Sept. 2017. “DNA” is the main track for the group’s EP “Love Yourself: Her”. It was also the first song by a S. Korean act to simultaneously break into the Billboard Hot 100 and 200 main charts.
BTS will release a new album in November.
