Once Again (5) 사고쳤어?

N. Korea Apologizes for Fatal Shooting of S. Korean Official on West Sea
2020-09-27
Na-hee: 얼만데?
How much is it?
Joon-seon: 어 뭐가?
How much is what?
Na-hee: 돈 얘기 하러 온 거잖아. 얼마냐고?
You came to talk about money, didn’t you? How much is it?
Joon-seon: 아니야, 나 진짜 너 생각 나서 순수한 마음으로 사 온 거야, 정말로.
No. I just thought of you and bought it with a pure heart. Really.
Na-hee: 빨리 말해봐. 소득 없이 가고 싶어? 나 진료 보러 가야 돼, 지금.
Just say it. You want to go back with nothing? I have to go see patients now.
Joon-seon: 2천 안 되면 천이라도.
20 million...or at least 10 million won?
Na-hee: 2천만 원? 오빠 또 사고쳤어?
What? 20 million won? Are you in trouble again?
Expression of the Week
사고쳤어? (are you in trouble?)
사고 – n. accident, trouble
치다 – v. to strike
>>[사고치다] is a colloquial expression that is used to mean someone got into an accident or got into trouble. In the dialogue, Na-hee is not asking if Joon-seon is “in” trouble but if he “caused” trouble that would require so much money.
>>[사고치다] is also used as a colloquial and metaphoric expression to describe a couple who has gotten pregnant out of wedlock.
e.g. 친구네 아들은 사고쳐서 일찍 결혼했어. à My friend’s son got married early because he became a dad.
