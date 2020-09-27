Once Again (5) 사고쳤어?

Lines

Na-hee: 얼만데?

How much is it?

Joon-seon: 어 뭐가?

How much is what?

Na-hee: 돈 얘기 하러 온 거잖아. 얼마냐고?

You came to talk about money, didn’t you? How much is it?

Joon-seon: 아니야, 나 진짜 너 생각 나서 순수한 마음으로 사 온 거야, 정말로.

No. I just thought of you and bought it with a pure heart. Really.

Na-hee: 빨리 말해봐. 소득 없이 가고 싶어? 나 진료 보러 가야 돼, 지금.

Just say it. You want to go back with nothing? I have to go see patients now.

Joon-seon: 2천 안 되면 천이라도.

20 million...or at least 10 million won?

Na-hee: 2천만 원? 오빠 또 사고쳤어?

What? 20 million won? Are you in trouble again?





Expression of the Week

사고쳤어? (are you in trouble?)





사고 – n. accident, trouble

치다 – v. to strike





Casual – 거기서 거기야





>>[사고치다] is a colloquial expression that is used to mean someone got into an accident or got into trouble. In the dialogue, Na-hee is not asking if Joon-seon is “in” trouble but if he “caused” trouble that would require so much money.





>>[사고치다] is also used as a colloquial and metaphoric expression to describe a couple who has gotten pregnant out of wedlock.

e.g. 친구네 아들은 사고쳐서 일찍 결혼했어. à My friend’s son got married early because he became a dad.



