Once Again (6) 그럭저럭

N. Korea Apologizes for Fatal Shooting of S. Korean Official on West Sea
2020-09-27
Bo-young: 진짜 오랜만이다. 한 10년 됐나, 우리 본 지가?
It’s been so long! Has it been around ten years since we last saw each other?
Kyu-jin: 그럴걸? 어떻게 지냈어 그동안?
I think so. How have you been?
Bo-young: 그럭저럭. 애 낳고 키우고. 정신 없었지 뭐.
I’ve been alright. I had kids and was busy raising them.
Expression of the Week
그럭저럭 (I’ve been alright)
그럭저럭 – adv. somehow, passably
Casual – 그럭저럭
>>[그럭저럭] is an adverb that describes doing something “not satisfactorily, but to some degree; without particular problems”.
e.g. 그럭저럭 먹고 살다 à getting by (making ends meet) somehow
>>You can also use [그럭저럭] as another way of saying “so so” when someone asks how you have been doing.
