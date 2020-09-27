Once Again (6) 그럭저럭

Lines

Bo-young: 진짜 오랜만이다. 한 10년 됐나, 우리 본 지가?

It’s been so long! Has it been around ten years since we last saw each other?

Kyu-jin: 그럴걸? 어떻게 지냈어 그동안?

I think so. How have you been?

Bo-young: 그럭저럭. 애 낳고 키우고. 정신 없었지 뭐.

I’ve been alright. I had kids and was busy raising them.





Expression of the Week

그럭저럭 (I’ve been alright)





그럭저럭 – adv. somehow, passably





Casual – 그럭저럭





>>[그럭저럭] is an adverb that describes doing something “not satisfactorily, but to some degree; without particular problems”.

e.g. 그럭저럭 먹고 살다 à getting by (making ends meet) somehow





>>You can also use [그럭저럭] as another way of saying “so so” when someone asks how you have been doing.



