LOVELYZ ONTACT CONCERT Deep Forest





Date: Oct. 18, 3 p.m. KST

Venue: online concert





The girl group Lovelyz will be holding an online concert to meet and communicate with fans. Titled “Deep Forest” the online event will take place on Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. KST on various platforms so that fans from both Korea and abroad will have easy access to the group and their entire lineup for the showcase. The online event will be the group’s first concert since releasing their latest track “Obliviate”.