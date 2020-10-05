LOVELYZ ONTACT CONCERT Deep Forest

N. Korea Apologizes for Fatal Shooting of S. Korean Official on West Sea
2020-09-27
2020-10-05
Date: Oct. 18, 3 p.m. KST
Venue: online concert
The girl group Lovelyz will be holding an online concert to meet and communicate with fans. Titled “Deep Forest” the online event will take place on Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. KST on various platforms so that fans from both Korea and abroad will have easy access to the group and their entire lineup for the showcase. The online event will be the group’s first concert since releasing their latest track “Obliviate”.
