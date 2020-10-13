Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Fall Chrysanthemum

2020-10-13

News



Fall Chrysanthemum


An animal decoration made with chrysanthemum flowers is displayed at the entrance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs at the Government Complex in Sejong City. 

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >