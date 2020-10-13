Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

BLACKPINK MV tops 1 bln YouTube views

2020-10-13

K-POP Connection


The music video for BLACKPINK's "Boombayah," has topped 1nbillion views on YouTube, becoming the group's third MV to record the milestone.

Released in August 2016, the group made their debut with the track and it has now allowed the group to become the first K-pop act to have three MVs with over 1 billion views.

Prior to "Boombayah," "Ddu-du Ddu-du," from 2018, and "Kill This Love," dropped in 2019, have achieved the feat. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >