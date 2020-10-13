Second BTS song takes top spot on US Billboard chart

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS has achieved its second No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart.





“Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat),” the latest version of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s hit “Savage Love” featuring BTS took over the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, while BTS’ “Dynamite” fell to 2nd place.





With their songs in the top two on the Hot 100, BTS has become the first group to achieve the feat since The Black Eyed Peas in 2009 with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling”.