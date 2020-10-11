Once Again (7) 좋으시겠다

North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary of Workers' Party with New ICBM
2020-10-11
#Drama Lines l 2020-10-12
Lines
Da-hee: 근데 사장님, 뭘 저렇게 많이 사셨어요?
You bought a lot of stuff? What did you buy?
Yoon-jeong: 스테이크 하려고 오늘 좀 특별한 날이라.
좀 근사하게 차려 놓고 아들내미랑 저녁 먹으려고.
와인도 한 잔 같이 하고.
I wanted to make some steak. Today’s a special day.
I wanted to make a nice meal and have dinner with my son.
Maybe even have a glass of wine.
Da-hee: 좋으시겠다.
That sounds nice.
Expression of the Week
좋으시겠다 (that sounds nice)
좋겠다 – a expression used to express slight jealousy or envy or “good for you”
Casual – 좋겠다
Semi-casual – 좋으시겠다
Polite – 좋으시겠어요
>>[좋으시겠다] is a semi-casual form that is somewhere in between the polite or honorific “좋으시겠어요” and the casual “좋겠다”.
>>This form of speech is very colloquial and is used commonly when the speaker is talking to someone that is older than them but are very close to.
>>[~면 좋겠다] is very similar but the expression is used to indicate the speaker’s hope or wish, or the speaker’s wish that a result would be different from reality
2020-10-11
2020-10-11
2020-09-30
