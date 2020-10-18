BTS Earns 2nd No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 while BLACKPINK Tops Billboard Artist 100 for 1st Time

ⓒBig Hit Entertainment

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS made history again by topping the Billboard's main singles chart with another song featuring the group.

Billboard said on Monday that "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," the latest remix of hit song "Savage Love" by U.S. singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, featuring BTS, took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

It said the song became the second Hot 100 No. 1 each for Derulo and BTS and the first for Jawsh 685.

BTS isn’t the only group having a good week in the charts. BLACKPINK, whose first full-length album fittingly titled, "The Album," debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's main album chart, also topped the Billboard Artist 100 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time.

On Tuesday, Billboard said BLACKPINK surged from No. 65 to No. 1 on the chart dated October 17, thanks to the group's debut full-length album.

It is also the first time for an all-female group to top the Artist 100 since its inception in 2014.