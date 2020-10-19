Menu Content

Jeongyeon of TWICE to take a hiatus from promotional activities

2020-10-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

TWICE’s Jeonyeon will be taking a hiatus from promotional activities for the group’s upcoming album due to anxiety issues. 


TWICE is set to release its 2nd album “Eyes Wide Open” later this month. The group’s management agency said Jeongyeon was feeling very anxious and nervous about the comeback schedule and decided to stop all activities. 


The singer will seek professional help while on break and the group will work with eight-members for the time being.

