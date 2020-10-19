Menu Content

AKMU’s Su-hyun releases solo single

2020-10-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

Su-hyun of the K-Pop sibling duo AKMU has released her first solo single.
 

Titled “ALiEN,” the dance-pop number was written by her brother and fellow AKMU member Lee Chan-hyuk.  


The singer has claimed she wanted to differentiate her solo single from the music and feel of AKMU and experimented with new concepts both musically and visually. 

