2020 Kim Kyung-ho Nationwide Tour Concert “Still Wanting You” in Seoul





Date: Nov. 7

Venue: KBS Arena





Kim Kyung-ho will be holding a nationwide tour with his Seoul concert taking place on November 7. “Still Wanting You - Rock Will Never Die” will be held at KBS Arena at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. The veteran rock star will be performing his greatest hits as well as songs from his latest studio album while communicating with his fans through the concerts.