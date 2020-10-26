NCT and BLACKPINK rank within top 10 on Billboard 200

S. Korea’s Job Losses
NCT and BLACKPINK have both ranked within the top 10 on Billboard’s latest main albums chart.
The 23-member boy band NCT debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with its new album "NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt. 1," while BLACKPINK ranked No. 10 with its first full-length album "The Album."
"The Album," released Oct. 2, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard chart -- the first time for a K-pop girl group -- and ranked No. 6 the following week.
