SM Entertainment’s new girl group to debut next month

S. Korea’s Job Losses
2020-10-21
2020-10-26
A brand new girl group under SM Entertainment will be making its debut next month.
Little is known about the group other than its name, “aespa,” which comes from the English words "avatar, experience and aspect." SM Entertainment revealed that the name means "to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world."
“Aespa” will be the first SM group to debut since NCT’s release in 2016 and SM’s first new girl group since Red Velvet in 2014.
2020-10-21
2020-10-25
2020-10-26
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >