Epik High to release 10th album next year

Hip-hop trio Epik High will be releasing their tenth full-length album next year.
The group, composed of members Tablo, Mithra Jin and Tukutz, made a surprise announcement through their YouTube channel by sharing a teaser video for the upcoming album.
The new album is set to be released in January 2021.
