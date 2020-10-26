ENHYPEN to debut next month

S. Korea’s Job Losses
ENHYPEN, a brand new boy band created through a reality audition program, will be debuting next month.
The group consists of seven members selected through a televised survival program co-organized by CJ ENM and BTS’ Big Hit Entertainment. Big Hit’s head, Bang Si-hyuk, took part in the final selection process.
The band has already attracted more than 3 million subscribers for its channel on Big Hit’s fan community platform.
