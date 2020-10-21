Once Again (9) 그래도 돼?

S. Korea’s Job Losses
#Drama Lines l 2020-10-26
Lines
Yoon-jeong : 저기 옥분아, 나 이따 백화점에 교환할 거 있어서 나가는데
나가는 김에 애들 불러내서 점심이나 먹을까? 근처잖아.
Ok-bun, I’m going out later to exchange something at the department store. What about calling the kids and having lunch together since we’ll be heading out? They’re nearby.
Ok-bun : 그래도 될까? 애들 바쁠 텐데.
Do you think it’ll be okay? The kids will be busy.
Yoon-jeong : 바빠도 밥은 먹겠지. 밥 시간이 딱 정해져 있는데 뭐.
They’ll have to eat even if they’re busy. They have a set time for lunch.
Ok-bun : 그럼 그럴까? 진짜로 그래도 돼?
Shall we then? Do you really think it’ll be okay?
Yoon-jeong : 되지, 그럼.
Of course, it’s okay.
Expression of the Week
그래도 돼? (it’ll be okay?)
그래도 – an abbreviated word for “그리하여도”
되다 – to become; turn
Casual – 그래도 돼?
Semi-polite/polite – 그래도 돼요?
>>”그래도” is a shortened form of “그리하여도” which is a conjugated form of “그리하다” which is a verb that means “to do so”
>>”돼” is a shortened form of “되다” in the question form. The literal meaning of “그래도 돼?” is “is it okay to do so (go and have lunch with the kids)?”
