BTS to debut new single at AMAs

Global K-pop stars BTS will debut their brand new single at the American Music Awards this month.
The highly anticipated new single is called “Life Goes On” and the group will perform the new song at this year’s AMAs which is scheduled for Nov. 22 (local time).
Meanwhile, BTS’ upcoming new album “BE (Deluxe Edition” will also be released next month.
