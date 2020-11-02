WINNER’s Mino to release 2nd solo album

S. Korea’s GDP Growth
2020-10-28
2020-11-02
Mino, the rapper and lyricist of the K-pop boy band WINNER, has released his second solo album.
The new album is the star’s first solo release in two years since releasing his solo debut album “XX” in 2018.
Released on Oct. 30, Mino said his second solo album “Take” is all about showing what kind of musician he really is.
2020-10-28
2020-10-26
2020-10-27
