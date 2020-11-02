SM’s new girl group to debut this month

ⓒ SM Entertainment

The highly anticipated debut of SM Entertainment’s brand new girl group, aespa, has been set for this month.



The four-member group will release its first single “Black Mamba” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. SM Entertainment recently revealed the profiles of each member -- Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.





Aespa will be the first brand new K-pop group to debut from SM since NCT was revealed in 2016.