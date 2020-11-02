SM’s new girl group to debut this month

S. Korea’s GDP Growth
The highly anticipated debut of SM Entertainment’s brand new girl group, aespa, has been set for this month.
The four-member group will release its first single “Black Mamba” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. SM Entertainment recently revealed the profiles of each member -- Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.
Aespa will be the first brand new K-pop group to debut from SM since NCT was revealed in 2016.
