2020 OH MY GIRL ONLINE CONCERT [Winter Fairy Tale: The Lost Memory]





Date: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. KST

Venue: online live streaming





OH My Girl (also known as OMG) will be holding their third solo concert online. Titled “Winter Fairy Tale: The Lost Memory,” the online concert will be streamed live on November 22. The concert will be the group’s first in over two years since holding “Fall Fairy Tales” in October 2018. The seven member girl group has risen to the top of local charts this year cranking out hits like “Dolphin” and “Non Stop”.