Autumn Temple Scene

2020-11-02

Colorful trees surround Baekyang Temple located inside Mt. Naejang National Park in Jangseong, South Jeolla Province. The temple's fall foliage is famous for being "small and pretty" like a child's hand. 


(Yonhap News) 

