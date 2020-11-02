S. Korea’s GDP Growth
2020-10-28
2020-11-02
Autumn Temple Scene
Colorful trees surround Baekyang Temple located inside Mt. Naejang National Park in Jangseong, South Jeolla Province. The temple's fall foliage is famous for being "small and pretty" like a child's hand.
(Yonhap News)
2020-10-28
2020-10-26
2020-10-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >