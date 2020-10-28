Once Again (10) 바람났어

S. Korea’s GDP Growth
#Drama Lines l 2020-11-02
Lines
Ga-hee : 둘이 충격먹지 말고 잘 들어?
Don’t get shocked and listen carefully.
송나희 이 바보 같은 기집애. 완전 헛똑똑이야 그거.
내가 속상해서 진짜.
That stupid girl. Why doesn’t she use her good brains? I’m so upset.
Jun-seon : 그러니까 뭐냐고? 답답하게 하지 말고 말을 하라고 말을.
What is it! Stop making me guess and just tell me.
Ga-hee : 제부 송나희 남편 윤규진 그 새끼 바람났어.
Na-hee’s husband, Kyu-jin. He’s having an affair!
Expression of the Week
바람났어 (having an affair)
바람나다 – have an affair
Casual – 바람났어
Semi-polite/polite – 바람났어요/바람났습니다
>>[바람나다] is a verb that means ‘to have an affair, or inappropriate relationship with another person even though one is married or in a relationship’.
>>Although ‘바람’ most commonly refers to ‘wind’ in Korean, it can also mean ‘affair’ or ‘extramarital affair’. For example, ‘바람기’ is a characteristic used to describe someone who is a womanizer or flirty.
e.g. 바람기가 심하다 (He or she) is a serious flirt (serious womanizer).
