ⓒ Getty Images Bank

In the winter avian influenza swept the country, news shows reported that the price of 30 eggs approached 10,000 won. A dozen eggs became a popular Lunar New Year’s Day present and egg side dishes that were often provided free at restaurants practically disappeared. Some people flew overseas to eat as many eggs as they wanted while some people waited for eggs to be flown in. Given these circumstances, a donation of 120 eggs to that event was a godsend.





AI가 휩쓴 겨울.

뉴스에서는 사람들이 체감하는 계란 한 판의 가격이

거의 만 원에 육박한다고 했다.

설 선물세트로 계란 한 줄이 등장하는가 하면,

대부분의 가정식 백반에 오르던 계란 반찬은

완전히 종적을 감췄다.

어떤 사람들은 단지 계란을 마음껏 먹기 위해서

비행기를 타고 바다를 건너기도 했고,

어떤 사람들은 비행기가 공수해 올 계란을 기다렸다.

이런 상황에서 그 모임이 계란을 네 판이나 협찬 받은 건 대단한 일이었다.









It was the time when avian influenza devastated the local poultry industry and drove up egg prices sky high. Luckily, event organizing company Happy People received 120 of these precious eggs for its corporate retreat. This short story is about what happened at that retreat.









“How about an omelet?”

“What about it? Is it good for hangover?”

“I make it often. It’s a good protein source and eggs are always available. Well, not these days, though.”





Woo-jun kept talking as they walked over to the kitchen, like “There were only three eggs left,” “A 18-centimeter pan is perfect for the omelet,” and “I found some paprika, but not ham or cheese.”





Woo-jun finished his omelet in no time. It smelled good and looked perfect.





She thought that a special moment, a personal time, or the real event was coming toward her.





“오믈렛 같은 건 어때요?”

“오믈렛은 왜, 오믈렛이 해장에 좋대요?”

“자주 만들어 먹거든요.

부드럽고 단백질이고 계란은 늘 냉장고에 있고, 뭐 요즘엔 아니지만”





그들이 부엌으로 들어가는 동안 우준은 ‘계란이 딱 세 개 남아있더라구요’ 라든지

‘18cm 팬이 딱 좋은데’라든지 ‘햄이나 치즈는 없을 거예요’ 따위의 말을 했다.





우준은 정말 금새 오믈렛을 만들었다.

일단 냄새가 좋았다.





연경은 자신에게 특별한 순간, 사적인 시간,

그러니까 진짜 이벤트가 뚜벅뚜벅 오고 있는 건지도 모른다고 느꼈다









Yun Ko-eun (Born in Seoul, 1980)

: Debuted in 2003 by winning the Daesan Collegiate Literary Prize with “Piercing”

Awarded the Hankyoreh Literary Award (2008), the Lee Hyo-seok Literary Award (2011), and the Kim Yong Ik Literary Award (2015)