Biden Elected as the 46th President of the United States

ⓒYONHAP News

Joseph Biden Jr. was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, beating incumbent President Donald Trump in electoral college votes.

Biden won the presidency after taking Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes following several days of vote counting. That win took Biden to 279 electoral college votes, according to CNN, above the 270 needed to win the presidency.

With races in some battleground states still too close to call, Biden is expected to pick up more electoral college votes over the next few days and may finish with over 300 once all votes are counted and verified.

Biden won the presidency with nearly seventy-five million votes, the most of any president in United States history, but the election was not a decisive sweep for the Democrats. With some Senate races still too close to call, it’s likely that Biden may have to work with a 50-50 Senate split, or a Republican majority, hampering his ability to pass legislation.

Breaking away from convention, Trump has not conceded the election, instead refusing to accept the result and vowing to fight it in the courts. That legal challenge has been called into question as the Trump campaign is yet to show any evidence of the widespread voter fraud that it claims allowed Biden to steal the election.

President Moon Jae-in congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first woman ever to be elected vice president, in a message posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Moon said the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea is strong and the bond is “rock-solid,” adding that he looked forward to working with Biden and Harris and has “great expectations of advancing and opening up the future development of our bilateral relations.”