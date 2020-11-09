BTS’ Suga to go on hiatus to recuperate from recent surgery

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Suga, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, will be taking a break from official promotional activities to recuperate from a recent shoulder surgery.





The singer underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on Nov. 3 and is said to be resting well following the successful surgery. However, to fully recover from the surgery and restore his health ahead of his mandatory military service, the singer will be taking a break from all BTS-related activities.





BTS is set to return with their brand new album “BE” on Nov. 20.