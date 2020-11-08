Biden Elected as the 46th President of the United States
Genres: K-pop
Members: MARK, JAEHYUN, TEN, TAEYONG, DOYOUNG, TAEIL, JUNGWOO, LUCAS, WINWIN etc.
Active from: 2016
Labels: SM Entertainment
Associated Act: NCT, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, Super M
NCT U is the first sub-unit of the boy group NCT. THe sub-unit does not have fixed members, meaning the lineup keeps changing every time they make a comeback. NCT U debuted on April 9, 2016 under SM Entertainment. In 2020 all 23 members of the group took part in the NCT 2020 Project releasing singles such as “Make a Wish (Birthday Song)”, “From Home”, etc.
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Station X 4 Loves for Winter Part 2 (single, 2019)
Timeless (single, 2018)
Without You (single, 2016)
The 7th Sense (single, 2016)
