NCT U

#Artist Search l 2020-11-09


Genres: K-pop

Members: MARK, JAEHYUN, TEN, TAEYONG, DOYOUNG, TAEIL, JUNGWOO, LUCAS, WINWIN etc.

Active from: 2016

Labels: SM Entertainment

Associated Act: NCT, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, Super M


NCT U is the first sub-unit of the boy group NCT. THe sub-unit does not have fixed members, meaning the lineup keeps changing every time they make a comeback. NCT U debuted on April 9, 2016 under SM Entertainment. In 2020 all 23 members of the group took part in the NCT 2020 Project releasing singles such as “Make a Wish (Birthday Song)”, “From Home”, etc. 


EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Station X 4 Loves for Winter Part 2 (single, 2019)

Timeless (single, 2018)

Without You (single, 2016)

The 7th Sense (single, 2016)

