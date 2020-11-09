2020 Noel Year-end Concert Tour “Noel Falling Night” in Goyang





Date: Nov. 21, 2020

Venue: Goyang Aram Nuri Arts Center, Aram Theater





The four-member ballad group, Noel, will be holding their annual end-of-the-year concert titled “Noel Falling Night” which is a play on words for the group’s name which means sunset. The Goyang leg of the year-end tour will be held at the Goyang Aram Nuri Arts Center on Nov. 21 and the tour will continue on to a total of six cities in Korea including Seoul and Busan.