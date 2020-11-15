Masks Mandatory in Public as of Friday

ⓒYONHAP News

The one-month grace period for mandatory mask-wearing in public ended at midnight Thursday this week.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that anyone not wearing a mask at 23 multi-use facilities as well as other crowded places can be fined up to 100-thousand won.





This means that under Level One social distancing, wearing masks will be compulsory on public transportation, at street rallies, medical and nursing facilities and at religious institutes, as well as sites that fall under high-risk for infection, including call centers and logistics centers.