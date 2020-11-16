Big Hit’s year-end concert to be headlined by BTS





BTS will be headlining a year-end concert organized by their management, Big Hit Entertainment.





The group has been included in the lineup for the “2021 New Year’s Eve Live presented by Weverse” concert which is scheduled to take place at KINTEX on Dec. 31. The concert will also be streamed online.





In addition to BTS, the label's other musicians, like NU'EST, GFriend and Tomorrow X Together, will also perform. It will be the first time for the label's artists to perform at one concert.