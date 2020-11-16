Menu Content

2020 PENTAGON ONLINE CONCERT WE L:VE

2020-11-16

K-POP Connection

Date: Nov. 29, 2020 3 p.m. (KST) 

Venue: online


Pentagon will be meeting fans through their online concert “We L:VE” to take place on November 29. The online concert will allow fans to experience performances of the group’s latest 10th mini album “WE:TH” including the title track “Daisy”. 

