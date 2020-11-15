Once Again (12) 어쩔 수가 없었어요

Lines

Da-hee: 정말 미안해요 사돈.

상황상 진짜 어쩔 수가 없었어요.

큰언니가 형부가 바람을 폈다고 오해를 하는 바람에.

가만히 있으면 막 당장이라도 쳐들어갈 듯이 그래서.

I’m so sorry.

I really couldn’t do anything about it at the time.

My sister mistakenly thought that her husband was having an affair.

And it was as if she would barge in at that minute.





Expression of the Week

어쩔 수가 없었어요 (couldn’t do anything about it)





어쩔 수(가) 없다 – to be inevitable, unavoidable, urgent, necessary, pressing

어쩌다 – v. do, to do something in a certain way

-ㄹ 수 없다 – an expression used to express that the incident which occurred in the preceding statement is impossible





Casual – 어쩔 수가 없었어

Semi-polite/polite – 어쩔 수가 없어요





>>In the dialogue, Da-hee is giving some sort of explanation for her actions which may have been inappropriate by using the expression “어쩔 수가 없었어요”. The expression is used when you want to say something could not be helped or it was inevitable.



