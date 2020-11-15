BTS' New Album Tops iTunes Charts in 90 Countries

ⓒYONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' new album titled "BE" has topped iTunes charts around the world.

The band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment said Saturday the album has topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 90 countries including the U.S. and the UK since its release at 2 p.m. Friday Korea time.

The album's title track "Life Goes On" has ranked first on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 90 countries.

Other songs in the eight-track album also rank in the top ten.

Album sales have already surpassed two million copies within 20 hours of release.