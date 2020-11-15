Social Distancing Levels Raised In Regions Across Korea

ⓒYONHAP News

The city of Suncheon in South Jeolla Province on Thursday decided to raise its social distancing guidelines to Level Two, becoming the first South Korean jurisdiction to adopt the third-highest level since the new five-tier distancing system was put in place earlier this month.

Suncheon Mayor Huh Seok said the decision was inevitable given the current situation and aims to prevent bigger economic losses that could ensue unless such preemptive measures are taken.

On Saturday, the county of Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province also raised its guidelines to Level Two.

Under the elevated rules, five kinds of entertainment facilities, including karaoke bars, will be shut down while singing rooms, restaurants and cafes will be required to close after 9 p.m.

The greater Seoul area and parts of Gangwon Province on Thursday raised their guidelines to Level One-point-Five.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that the heightened social distancing rules will be enforced for the capital region until December 2.

The new guidelines will be put in place in Incheon from Monday, while the island counties of Gangwha and Ongjin will be exempt.

For Gangwon Province, the government allowed local municipalities to decide on whether to raise the level depending on their virus situation.