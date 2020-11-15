Once Again (13) 진심이야?

Seoul Seeks Seamless Transition into Biden Era
#Drama Lines l 2020-11-23
Lines
Young-dal: 괜찮은 여자 같더라.
She seemed like a nice woman.
Chi-soo: 뭐?
What?
Young-dal: 그 김밥집 사장 생각보다 괜찮은 여자 같더라고.
The owner of the gimbap place. She seemed pretty nice.
Chi-soo: 진짜? 진심이야?
아니 나보고 미쳤다고 그럴 때는 언제고 갑자기 왜?
하룻밤 새에 왜 마음이 바뀌었대?
Really? Are you being sincere?
You were just telling me I was crazy, weren’t you?
What made you change your mind all of a sudden?
Expression of the Week
진심이야?
진심 – truth, sincerity; a sincere heart without falsehood
Casual – 진심이야?
Semi-polite/polite – 진심이세요?
>>[진심] means truth or sincerity and when you want to ask someone if they are telling the truth or mean what they say, you can use the expression “진심이야” or “진심이세요?”
>>You can also use [진심] as an adverb to mean “sincerely” or “from the bottom of one’s heart” as in the following expression.
Eg. 진심으로 감사드립니다. I thank you sincerely.
