2020 Ailee Concert [I AM:CONNECTED]

Date: Dec. 5, 2020

Venue: Goyang Aram Nuri Arts Center, Aram Operahouse





Ailee will be holding her 2020 solo concert tour [I AM: CONNECTED] starting with a concert in Goyang on Dec. 5. The concert will bring Ailee’s story, her explosive singing and stage manners as well as passion and color for fans who are tired of COVID-19. Although the concert will be held in consideration of quarantine and social distancing measures, the schedule may be subject to change depending on the government’s COVID-19 response.