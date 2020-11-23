BTS wins two AMA awards

ⓒ YONHAP News

BTS has won two awards at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMA).





The group won the “favorite duo or group in pop/rock award” for the second consecutive year while also winning the “favorite social artist award” for the third year in a row. Other stars who competed for “the favorite duo or group in pop/rock” category include the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.





At the event held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22 (US time), the group also performed their first televised performance of their new song “Life Goes On”.