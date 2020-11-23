Menu Content

BLACKPINK’s MV sets new YouTube milestone

2020-11-23

K-POP Connection


BLACKPINK’s music video “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has set a new milestone in terms of the number of YouTube views for a K-pop group. 


The video attracted more than 1.4 billion views, around a year after it became the first K-pop video to surpass the 1 billion mark last November. 


The quartet is the second-most subscribed global artist on YouTube with 53.4 million subscribers.

