BLACKPINK’s MV sets new YouTube milestone





BLACKPINK’s music video “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has set a new milestone in terms of the number of YouTube views for a K-pop group.





The video attracted more than 1.4 billion views, around a year after it became the first K-pop video to surpass the 1 billion mark last November.





The quartet is the second-most subscribed global artist on YouTube with 53.4 million subscribers.