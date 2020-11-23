Zico’s agency taken over by Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

Big Hit Entertainment, the management behind global K-pop group BTS, has taken over KOZ Entertainment.





KOZ is an entertainment agency launched by rapper and producer Zico in 2018. It represents Zico as well as Dvwn.





Big Hit said the takeover is expected to help the agency diversify its business and artist portfolio and marks the latest in the company’s aggressive expansion after taking over Pledis Entertainment in May.