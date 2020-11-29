S. Korean Stocks Break Record High Four Times in One Week

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korean stocks hit an all-time high four times in the last week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose seven-point-54 points, or zero-point-29 percent, to close at two-thousand-633-point-45 on Friday.

Friday’s all-time high followed record numbers on Thursday, Tuesday and Monday.

The benchmark index rose as investor sentiment was boosted by easing uncertainties surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, while a weakening U.S. dollar added luster to stocks.

The recent success of possible Covid-19 vaccine trials also added to investor optimism.