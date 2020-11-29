Ministers of S. Korea, China Share Need for Stable Situation on Korean Peninsula

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi have agreed on the need to manage the security situation on the Korean Peninsula amid the ongoing transition of power in the U.S.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared position that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea will be realized as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.

The ministers sat down for around three hours at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Seoul on Thursday.

Wang also met with President Moon Jae-in, who said that South Korea will continue working with the international community, including China, to bring a formal end to the war on the Korean Peninsula and realize complete denuclearization.