Justice Minister Suspends Prosecutor General, Yoon Fights Back with Lawsuit

ⓒYONHAP News

The longstanding feud between the justice minister and prosecutor general took yet another turn this week, when Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended Yoon Seok-youl from duty. Prosecutors around the nation have been weighing in on the decision while Yoon has taken steps of his own to fight back.





[Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Korean)]

"Today, I report to the Korean people with a grave heart that the prosecutor general is reprimanded and his duties have been suspended."





Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae made an unprecedented move Tuesday, suspending Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, which she announced in a press conference.





[Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Korean/English translation)]

"The Justice Ministry has been investigating suspicions related to the prosecutor general and confirmed significant wrongdoings on multiple occasions."

"As the justice minister, which is the highest supervisor of prosecutorial affairs, I concluded that the prosecutor general can no longer carry out his duties, and order the suspension of duties and disciplinary action against him."





Among other charges, Choo accused Yoon of illegal surveillance against judges presiding over several high profile cases, including the ongoing criminal procedure against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.

The prosecutor general is also accused of obstructing the justice ministry's investigation into himself by refusing face-to-face questioning and failing to maintain the political neutrality required of prosecutors.

South Korea's top prosecutor's office is now being led by an acting head, while Choo is set to convene a disciplinary committee Wednesday, which can recommend the president to dismiss Yoon or slap him with a temporary suspension, pay cut or reprimand.

Headed by the justice minister, the committee comprises seven members, including two prosecutors and a law professor, all hand-picked by Choo herself.

A day after he was suspended, the prosecutor general filed for an interlocutory injunction to resume his duties, and then lodged a formal lawsuit the next day to nullify Choo's order. Yoon claimed that the allegations against him raised by the minister are effectively untrue and exaggerated.

The minister’s decision followed her longstanding conflict with Yoon amid the Moon Jae-in administration's law enforcement reform campaign. Choo's predecessor Cho Kuk, who took the lead of the prosecution reform, stepped down just about a month after his inauguaration as a corruption probe started against him and his famnily.

Prosecutors around the country are up in arms. All six chiefs of high prosecutors’ offices around the nation and a growing number of rank-and-file prosecutors pleaded with Minister Choo to rethink her decision. They argued that the prosecutor general's term should be legally guaranteed as it is designed to protect the prosecution from undue "political interference."





South Korea's rival political parties continued to butt heads over Choo’s suspension of Yoon.

On Friday, the opposition bloc, including 103 representatives of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), three from the minor People's Party and four independents filed for a parliamentary investigation into the suspension.

PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young welcomed the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon's proposal for the probe, saying the latest incident is considered to have destroyed constitutionalism.

However, the DP has taken a step back from actively pushing for a parliamentary probe. Accusing the opposition of targeting Choo in pushing for the probe, Lee stressed that it is Yoon's alleged surveillance of the court that challenges the autonomy of the judiciary and constitutionalism, then called for swift disciplinary action.