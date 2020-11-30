Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

BTS’ new album charts #1 on Billboard 200

2020-11-30

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

The latest album released by K-pop group BTS has charted No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 


“Be” landed in 1st place on the chart, becoming the group’s fifth album to top Billboard’s main albums chart. 


The album, fronted by lead track “Life Goes On,” was released on Nov. 20. The group has expressed hope that the new album would bring cheer to people going through difficult times.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >