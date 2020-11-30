BTS’ new album charts #1 on Billboard 200

ⓒ YONHAP News

The latest album released by K-pop group BTS has charted No. 1 on the Billboard 200.





“Be” landed in 1st place on the chart, becoming the group’s fifth album to top Billboard’s main albums chart.





The album, fronted by lead track “Life Goes On,” was released on Nov. 20. The group has expressed hope that the new album would bring cheer to people going through difficult times.