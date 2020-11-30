BTS’ new album charts #1 on Billboard 200

PM: Korea on the Verge of Explosive Infection Surge
2020-11-29
2020-11-30
The latest album released by K-pop group BTS has charted No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
“Be” landed in 1st place on the chart, becoming the group’s fifth album to top Billboard’s main albums chart.
The album, fronted by lead track “Life Goes On,” was released on Nov. 20. The group has expressed hope that the new album would bring cheer to people going through difficult times.
2020-11-29
2020-11-30
2020-11-29
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >