EXO’s Kai debuts as solo artist

Kai, a member of the K-pop boy band EXO, will be beginning a new chapter in his career through his solo debut.
Kai’s first solo album “KAI (开)" has been released on Nov. 30. The EP contains six tracks fronted by the lead single “Mmmh”.
Kai, who is the main dancer for EXO, is also a member of the global project group SuperM. During a recent interview, Kai has expressed hope that his solo career will help upgrade and diversify his artistic portfolio.
