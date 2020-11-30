BTS nominated for a Grammy

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS has been nominated for a Grammy Award.





The group’s nomination for “best pop duo/group performance” has made BTS the first South Korean pop artist to earn a nod from the prestigious US music awards.





The group was nominated for their latest hit single “Dynamite,” and will be competing against stars such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.





The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 31, 2021.