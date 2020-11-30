Menu Content

IZ*ONE to release new EP in December

2020-11-30

K-POP Connection


IZ*ONE will be releasing a new album in December. 


The band’s fourth EP, “One-reeler/Act IV” will be released on Dec. 7. The new release comes amid lingering controversy over vote-rigging in the cable audition program that the group debuted through. 


The album will contain six songs including the lead track “Panorama”. 

