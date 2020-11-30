Menu Content

Wishing for Good Test Results

2020-11-30

Wishing for Good Test Results


Parents of students taking the national college entrance exam make candle offerings outside Jogye Temple in Seoul on Sunday with 4 days left to the 2021 College Scholastic Ability Test. 



(Yonhap News) 

