



Date: Dec. 13, 2020

Venue: Online





If you’ve felt your daily routine has been shattered by the ongoing global pandemic, this festival is for you! Youth Arena 2020 will feature ten artists that will put on amazing performances that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The lineup includes celebrities like Gwanghee, Yang Jun-il, AIKI and more. Part of the proceeds will be donated to medical staff and institutions fighting COVID-19.